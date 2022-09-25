MTSU Police offer emergency training for campus community

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — MTSU Police are offering emergency safety training for the campus community to prepare them for threats on campus.

They're offering two-hour training presentations on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. throughout the fall semester.

“Unfortunately, due to the current climate and the increase of active shooter events across the nation, there is a call for more frequent training,” said Police Chief Edwin Kaup. “This call for an increase in training is made by the university as a whole.”

The two hours consist of a PowerPoint presentation with several audio and video clips walking attendees through the background of these types of events, actionable takeaways and a case study. It ends with a question-and-answer session.

Sgt. Jason Hurley, one of the instructors, says they're taking great care to minimize the stress and fear associated with the topic.

“We strive to provide a positive educational environment where our community can feel encouraged and respected,” Hurley said. “We allow plenty of time for questions, concerns or anything our community may wish to share on the topic and make ourselves readily available after the presentation for further assistance or future communication.”

