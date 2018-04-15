MTSU Students Travel To ACM Awards

6:24 PM, Apr 15, 2018
Before the stars took the stage at the ACM Awards, some Middle Tennessee State University students got a behind the scenes look at the production courtesy of an MTSU graduate.

Academy of Country Music CEO Pete Fisher hosted a master class for students.

He talked about his journey from MTSU to being head of one of music's biggest events. Students said it was a great opportunity.

“This week has been incredible, eye opening, introduced to new equipment, experiences,” Caroline Steele, an MTSU student, said. “It has been a blast honestly.”

A team of faculty, students, and administrators from MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment participated in events at the ACM's fore multiple days.

