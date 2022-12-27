Watch Now
Much of Macon County asks customers to conserve water until further notice

Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 13:51:39-05

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The residents of Red Boiling Springs and Lafayette were asked to conserve water while the cities work to rebuild their supplies. The majority of Macon County is without water because of many leaks and extremely low water levels.

The water system reached maximum capacity, Red Boiling Springs city officials said. Many businesses and government entities in the area have had to close, as a result.

Though utility workers are trying to fix the issue as soon as possible, it is not known how long it will take to fully restore the system.

Red Boiling Springs City Hall and its fire department are providing cases of bottled water to residents in need.

Lafayette City Hall will also be offering free cases of water to its residents.

The outages are expected to get worse as temperatures rise and thawing lines lead to more pipe bursts and leaks.

