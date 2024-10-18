Muletown School of Music offering free class for Free Music Week

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — So for all your parents out there — all of those after-school activities can get really expensive, right?

Sometimes it's a risk too. You want to let your child explore their interests, but what happens if they end up not liking the activity?

This is where Muletown School of Music comes in. The school is in its fourth school year, offering classes all the way from toddlers to, yes, even us adults.

"We even have a class for 5-7 year olds that's a little kids' band," said co-owner Kenton Lanier. "They get to play a little bit of, that's what we do in this room. They get to play a little piano, we have a little kids' guitar, drums. They get to try out several different instruments, so you don't have to have your own instrument for some of our classes."

They do group classes and even one-on-one lessons.

"Great after-school activity for kids," Lanier said. "Kids love music. They want to play music. But there weren't a whole lot of opportunities to do that. That's what we've done for years and so it's kind of the perfect fit for us."

The school is trying something new. Next week is Free Music Week. You don't have to necessarily worry about dishing out all that cash only for your child to change tune.

"You know after-school activities are an investment for parents," Lanier said. "So parents can be apprehensive about signing their kids up for a semester-long class of music lessons so we decided, hey, let's invite people in, come try it out."

Simply put: if you want to see if music lessons are right for you or your child, you get that class for free to try it out.

"We give them the basic tools to start learning whatever instrument they're on but we really help facilitate them toward whatever style of music it is they're interested in learning," Lanier said.

