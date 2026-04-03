Multi-county drug bust in Middle Tenn. nets meth, fentanyl, guns, cash

Law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee seized large amounts of drugs, weapons and cash during a coordinated multi-county operation, officials said.

The effort spanned Davidson, Rutherford and Sumner counties and involved multiple agencies working together to disrupt drug distribution in the region.

Authorities said the operation led to the seizure of:



161 pounds of crystal methamphetamine

21 pounds of cocaine

8 pounds of fentanyl

4 pounds of marijuana

10 firearms, including a fully automatic AR-15

More than $700,000 in cash

The Hendersonville Police Department said it assisted in the investigation alongside the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Our officers are proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in a major effort to keep our community safe,” the department said in a statement.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.