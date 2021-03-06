Multi-county police chase ends in crash

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-county police chase involving a stolen vehicle stretched from Williamson County to Marshall County ending in a crash Friday.

The pursuit began Friday morning just before 8 a.m. Nolensville Police officers tried to make a traffic stop on Nolensville Road of a driver in a stolen truck and trailer, 37-year-old Tracy L. Potts.

Nolensville Police Tracy Potts

Photo: Nolensville Police Dept.

But instead of stopping the driver swerved to avoid the traffic stop, hitting another vehicle and ramming the NPD unmarked vehicle in front of him. The officer was not injured.

Officers followed Potts into Rutherford County where deputies spiked the truck tires. At about the same time the Williamson County helicopter (Air One) picked up the pursuit and ground units followed.

The damaged tires caused the Potts to lose control, and he ran into the ditch on a back road near the Marshall County line off of Hwy 31-A. He was arrested after a brief struggle.

Officials say Charges will be made in three different jurisdictions including Theft over 10,000.00, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of felony evading, DUI, and a host of traffic offenses.

The driver of the vehicle first struck was examined but not transported by EMS. The officer was not injured. Charges will be in 3 different jurisdictions including Theft over 10,000.00, 2 counts of aggravated assault, 3 counts of felony evading, DUI, and a host of traffic offenses.