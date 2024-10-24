Watch Now
Multi-fatality crash closed SR-1 in Warren County following pursuit on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-fatality crash closed SR-1 in Warren County following a pursuit on Thursday.

We will update as details come in.

