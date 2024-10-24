Multi-fatality crash closed SR-1 in Warren County following pursuit on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-fatality crash closed SR-1 in Warren County following a pursuit on Thursday.
WARREN COUNTY: SR-1 is closed at log mile 7.8 due to a crash following a pursuit. @myTDOT is enroute. Detours in place at Oak Tree Dr and Airport Rd. pic.twitter.com/9kQ0YTo6YP— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) October 24, 2024
We will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
