Multi-Grammy award winner Jelly Roll to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multi-Grammy award winner Jelly Roll is set to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry this year!

On March 10, Jelly Roll will be inducted by Lainey Wilson. He was invited to become a member during his interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.

