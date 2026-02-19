Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-Grammy award winner Jelly Roll to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Jelly Roll
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll arrives at the premiere of "GOAT" on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jelly Roll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multi-Grammy award winner Jelly Roll is set to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry this year!

On March 10, Jelly Roll will be inducted by Lainey Wilson. He was invited to become a member during his interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Tickets for all 2026 shows are on sale here.

