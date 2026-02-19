Multi-Grammy award winner Jelly Roll to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multi-Grammy award winner Jelly Roll is set to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry this year!
On March 10, Jelly Roll will be inducted by Lainey Wilson. He was invited to become a member during his interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.
Tickets for all 2026 shows are on sale here.
