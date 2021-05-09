Multi-vehicle crash closes down I-24 Eastbound

SMYRNA, Tenn. — A crash on I-24 Eastbound at mile marker 64.6 near the Waldron exit has left the interstate completely closed off.

TDOT says the crash was reported around 8:31 p.m. Saturday night.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us that the accident involved multiple vehicles and injuries have been reported as well. Early reports are showing up to eight vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at mile marker 62 and the crash is estimated to be cleared by midnight.

This is a very active scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more information.