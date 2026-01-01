Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-24E in Davidson Co. on New Year's Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of I-24E in Davidson County on New Year's Eve.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. at mile-marker 63 near Old Hickory Boulevard and has caused the eastbound lanes to close.

At this time we have limited information and will update when we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.