Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-24 westbound near Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash has completely shut down Interstate 24 westbound near mile marker 11 in Clarksville, according to local police.

The Clarksville Police Department is currently on scene assisting with the incident that involves several vehicles. Officials report no injuries at this time.

Motorists are strongly urged to seek alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is en route and will take over as the primary investigating agency for this incident.

Updates on the situation will come from the Tennessee Highway Patrol as they become available.

