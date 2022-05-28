Multi-vehicle wreck in Clarksville shuts down eastbound lanes of traffic

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are working to clear the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Victory Road.

Eastbound lanes of the 101st are shut down between Victory Road and Ringgold Road. Clarksville Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes to travel until the scene is cleared.

There were injuries, but the status of those who were injured is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will continue to update as more information is provided.