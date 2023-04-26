Multiagency investigation underway in deadly Crossville shooting

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a woman was found dead inside a home in Crossville.

Officials from CCSO say that the incident occurred sometime on Tuesday night. Officers were sent to the residence on Brown Road at 11:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, with a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were called to render care to Pitton and provide transport to the hospital, but Pitton succumbed to her injuries.

CCSO extends deep sympathies to the loved ones of Pitton.

No further information is available at this time.