Multiple crashes along I-40 WB in Lebanon causing delays on Wednesday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are multiple crashes along I-40 westbound this morning, causing delays.

The crashes are between mile marker 236 and 239 and crews are working to clear the area at this time.

You're advised to give yourself extra time if you're traveling through the area.

