Multiple crashes cause road closures across the region Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are multiple multi-vehicle crashes that have caused closures early Thursday.

All lanes are blocked on I-40 West in Wilson County near mile marker 224 while debris is removed.

In Robertson County, I-65 Southbound is closed for a crash reported just before 5 a.m.

