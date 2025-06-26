Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Multiple crashes cause road closures across the region Thursday

Nashville Traffic
WTVF
Nashville traffic, as seen from AT&amp;T Tower.
Nashville Traffic
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are multiple multi-vehicle crashes that have caused closures early Thursday.

All lanes are blocked on I-40 West in Wilson County near mile marker 224 while debris is removed.

In Robertson County, I-65 Southbound is closed for a crash reported just before 5 a.m.

You can see the latest traffic conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).

Longtime breakfast tradition continues for friends who met through Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship

This is a beautiful story of chosen family, proving a father figure doesn't have to have biology in common to make a difference in a child's life. The story of De'Andre and Alex will remind you that our relationships help determine the course of our lives. And that being supportive of someone - through a meal, a shared experience or even swim lessons can make all the difference.

- Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking