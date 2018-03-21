Multiple Deaths In 1 Day May Be Due To Illegal Narcotics

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - At least three people have died within 24 hours in Maury County, and authorities warned it may be connected to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics.

Reports stated the Maury County Sheriff's Office and other agencies in the county worked multiple untimely deaths within one day. No identities were released.

Authorities said the victims were all in their early 20s and were relatively healthy.

Officials told the public to intervene and relay this information as quickly as possible to anyone they may know who may be at risk of using these types of hard narcotics.

Anyone with information related to these death investigations or with information pertaining to the sale of heroin or any other fentanyl-laced narcotic has been urged to contact the Maury County Sheriff's Office at 931-388-5151.