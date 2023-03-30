Multiple fatalities confirmed as two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division have crashed and numerous fatalities are confirmed.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday and the cause remains unclear.

The two choppers were on a routine training mission and it's unclear how many crewmembers were on board.

“We are doing what we can to assess the situation and make sure our community is as safe as it can be," said KSP Trooper Sarah Burgess. "We are all working together and I think that brings a good light to the agencies cooperating in this matter”

BREAKING: Two Black Hawk helicopters have crashed in Trigg Co., KY leaving multiple soldiers from 101st Airborne Division dead. Happened after 10pm in Cadiz off Route 68 & Old Canton Pk. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/Z7NXF6Dhv4 — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) March 30, 2023

There is a press conference slated for 9 a.m. where we'll continue to learn more details.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as more information comes in.