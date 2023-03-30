Watch Now
News

Actions

Multiple fatalities confirmed as two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

black hAWK CRASH
Courtesy: WPKY
black hAWK CRASH
Posted at 4:20 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 05:39:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division have crashed and numerous fatalities are confirmed.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday and the cause remains unclear.

The two choppers were on a routine training mission and it's unclear how many crewmembers were on board.

“We are doing what we can to assess the situation and make sure our community is as safe as it can be," said KSP Trooper Sarah Burgess. "We are all working together and I think that brings a good light to the agencies cooperating in this matter”

There is a press conference slated for 9 a.m. where we'll continue to learn more details.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as more information comes in.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap