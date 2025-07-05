Multiple fires keep Maury County firefighters busy overnight

MAURY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County firefighters responded to a series of fires overnight, including a house fire that had fully collapsed by the time crews arrived.

The busy night began at 10:08 p.m. when units responded to a vehicle fire on Shenandoah Drive. Investigators determined the cause was discarded fireworks in the bed of a pickup truck.

Shortly after midnight, at 12:26 a.m., Tanker 21 and Chief 20 provided automatic aid to the City of Columbia for a house fire.

The most significant incident occurred at 2:46 a.m. when multiple units responded to Hoover Gap Road on the Hickman County line for a reported house fire. Engine 21, Tankers 21, 30, and 32, Brush 26, Squad 21, and Deputy 20 were dispatched to the scene.

Occupants of the home had driven to several nearby houses, asking residents to call 911. A first responder arrived within minutes to find the home fully engulfed in flames and already collapsed. Crews operated at the scene for almost 3 hours.

While personnel were still working the Hoover Gap Road fire, another call came in at 4:53 a.m. for a box truck fire on I-65 at the 40-mile marker. With most available firefighters already deployed, the Columbia Fire Department was requested for mutual aid, responding with Truck 3, Tanker 1, and a battalion chief. Maury County Fire Department's Tanker 21 responded from the hydrant fill site for the house fire.

Crews quickly contained the box truck fire with no injuries reported.

