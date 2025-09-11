Multiple HBCUs on lockdown following potential campus threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The following schools announced lockdown notices after receiving potential threats to campus:
- Alabama State University
- Bethune Cookman University
- Southern University Baton Rouge
- Hampton University
- Virginia State University
- Spelman College
While some of the schools have reported receiving the "all clear" notice from local law enforcement, many of the day-to-day operations remain cancelled.
