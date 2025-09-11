Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple HBCUs on lockdown following potential campus threats

Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The following schools announced lockdown notices after receiving potential threats to campus:

  • Alabama State University
  • Bethune Cookman University
  • Southern University Baton Rouge
  • Hampton University
  • Virginia State University
  • Spelman College

While some of the schools have reported receiving the "all clear" notice from local law enforcement, many of the day-to-day operations remain cancelled.

