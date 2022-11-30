Multiple illnesses cause critically low blood supply in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials with Blood Assurance said Wednesday that their blood supply has been overwhelmed with need after multiple illnesses have hit Middle Tennessee.

This has left the agency with less than a day's supply of O-positive and only a day's worth of other blood types. Blood Assurance supplies blood to 70 healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.

“It’s quite alarming because it’s not even winter yet,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operating officer for Blood Assurance. “You add these illnesses into the mix along with holiday travel and it’s just a perfect storm. I fear things are going to get worse before they get better, which is why it’s imperative for donors to show up now and help replenish the community blood supply.”

According to officials with the nonprofit, multiple mobile blood drives are being canceled at businesses due to employees calling out sick. Additionally, the nonprofit is seeing fewer donors at its brick-and-mortar donation centers, with many postponing or canceling due to illness.

Beginning in December, donors will be given a complimentary flannel blanket. Donors can learn more about additional incentives being offered by visiting www.bloodassurance.org.