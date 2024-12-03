Watch Now
News

Actions

Multiple Middle Tennessee school districts impacted by winter weather

School bus
Scripps News Tampa
School buses lined up in a parking lot.
School bus
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple districts across Middle Tennessee have been impacted by overnight winter weather and will either be closed or on a delay.

The following school districts are on a 2 hour delay:

  • Bledsoe County
  • Cannon County
  • Clay County
  • DeKalb County
  • Fentress County
  • Jackson County
  • Overton County
  • Pickett County
  • Warren County

The following school districts are closed for Tuesday.

  • Cumberland County
  • Logan County
  • Muhlenberg
  • Putnam County
  • Todd County
  • Van Buren County
  • White County

You can check the latest on school closings here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Unique, affordable housing opening soon for youth aging out of foster care

Journalism is at its best when we can shine a light on an issue that needs more attention. Once again, Hannah McDonald does this beautifully by highlighting the hardships of teens aging out of the foster care system. I learned something new in her reporting and am inspired by the work I AM NEXT is doing to make a difference. I think you will be too!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community