Multiple Middle Tennessee school districts impacted by winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple districts across Middle Tennessee have been impacted by overnight winter weather and will either be closed or on a delay.
The following school districts are on a 2 hour delay:
- Bledsoe County
- Cannon County
- Clay County
- DeKalb County
- Fentress County
- Jackson County
- Overton County
- Pickett County
- Warren County
The following school districts are closed for Tuesday.
- Cumberland County
- Logan County
- Muhlenberg
- Putnam County
- Todd County
- Van Buren County
- White County
You can check the latest on school closings here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Journalism is at its best when we can shine a light on an issue that needs more attention. Once again, Hannah McDonald does this beautifully by highlighting the hardships of teens aging out of the foster care system. I learned something new in her reporting and am inspired by the work I AM NEXT is doing to make a difference. I think you will be too!
-Carrie Sharp