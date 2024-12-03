Multiple Middle Tennessee school districts impacted by winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple districts across Middle Tennessee have been impacted by overnight winter weather and will either be closed or on a delay.

The following school districts are on a 2 hour delay:

Bledsoe County

Cannon County

Clay County

DeKalb County

Fentress County

Jackson County

Overton County

Pickett County

Warren County

The following school districts are closed for Tuesday.

Cumberland County

Logan County

Muhlenberg

Putnam County

Todd County

Van Buren County

White County

You can check the latest on school closings here.

