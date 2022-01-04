Multiple people arrested after being spotted in stolen vehicle in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight people have been arrested after they were spotted in a stolen vehicle in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville, according to Metro police.

Monday night, detectives were looking for a 17-year-old who had been wanted for questioning in multiple carjackings and shootings. Their search led them to Edgehill, where the teenager was spotted in a stolen Toyota Highlander.

Detectives blocked the Highlander, which at the time was occupying eight people. While all eight ran away, they were taken into custody. Among them was the 17-year-old wanted for questioning.

Multiple guns were found inside the stolen vehicle at the time of the arrest, two of which had been reported stolen.

The eight suspects were charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. Three teenagers were charged with being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

The wanted 17-year-old has been charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. Charges are expected to be added following photo lineups for carjacking, car thefts and shooting cases in which the teenager is believed to be involved.