Multiple people hospitalized after overnight shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple people are in the hospital Monday morning after an overnight shooting in Antioch.
One shooting at happened at 825 Hamilton Crossings Drive, which is the address SkyBar Lounge. This was around 3 a.m.
NewsChannel 5 confirmed two people were transported from that address.
Moments later, an additional person was transported from a different address for a shooting and two others were taken to the hospital by private transportation.
This is a developing story. We will update as we know more.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
