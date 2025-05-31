Multiple people shot in Columbia, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Columbia Police Department says multiple people were shot on Somerset Lane Saturday afternoon.

One person is in custody, and police say there is no active threat to the community. Investigators are still on the scene and working to process evidence. The community is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

