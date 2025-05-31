Multiple people shot in Columbia, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Columbia Police Department says multiple people were shot on Somerset Lane Saturday afternoon.
One person is in custody, and police say there is no active threat to the community. Investigators are still on the scene and working to process evidence. The community is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Hollie.West@newschannel5.com
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.
- Lelan Statom