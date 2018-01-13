Light Snow
HI: -°
LO: 19°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department have responded to the scenes of two shootings where reports stated as many as three people were injured.
The first shooting happened in the 2600 block of Jenkins Court around 4 p.m. Friday. Police were still working to determine exactly what happened.
Details on the victims, including identities and conditions, was not available.
A second shooting reportedly took place on 10th Avenue North, not far from Buchanan Street, and at least one person was possibly injured in that incident.
Investigators were working to determine if the shootings were connected.