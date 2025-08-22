Multiple schools put on lockdown on Friday due to a bomb threat at a Crossville Dollar General

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple schools were put on a soft lockdown on Friday following a bomb threat at a Crossville Dollar General.

According to Crossville Police, several notes were found inside the store, threatening to "blow up" the building on Friday.

Emergency response was made by the Crossville Police and Fire Departments, and notifications to the State Bomb Squad were requested through Cumberland County Emergency Communications and TEMA was also notified.

Area schools, including Martin Elementary, Cumberland County High School and Phoenix School were all put on a soft lockdown, due to their distance to the Dollar General.

Once the Dollar General Market has been cleared, all schools will lift their lockdowns.

No injuries have been reported and no devices have been located.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.