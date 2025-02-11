Multiple traffic incidents across the region Tuesday causing closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are a number of road closures across the region this morning, leaving many to take alternate routes.

In Rutherford County, I-24 Westbound is currently shut down due to a crash near mile marker 78.6.

Clarksville Police are at the scene of a wreck involving two vehicles on I-24 Eastbound.

The crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. between Mile Markers 8 and 9.

Eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane and motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

In Davidson County, there is an overturned vehicle reported near mile marker 8.6 causing the two Northbound left lanes and the left shoulder to be blocked.

You can check the latest traffic conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.