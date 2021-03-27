Multiple train cars derailed in Madison in early Saturday morning collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple crews are on scene after a train car derailment in Madison early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Freda Villa near Wellington Drive.
According to Nashville Fire, a locomotive with multiple cars tried to pass an idle train car behind the homes on Freda Villa. While the locomotive successfully passed, the cars attached to it did not, causing a collision with the idle car.
Eight train cars were derailed as a result. One of the cars crashed into an empty storage building.
A sealed tanker carrying ethanol landed in a resident's yard. Those who live in the immediate area are evacuating until there is no danger of the flammable material.
CSX has taken over the scene from NFD.
No injuries were reported.
The scene at Freda Villa has been turned over to @CSX and NFD crews have been returned to service.