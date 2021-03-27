Menu

Multiple train cars derailed in Madison in early Saturday morning collision

Nashville Fire Department
Train cars derailed following the collision on Freda Villa.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 10:38:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple crews are on scene after a train car derailment in Madison early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Freda Villa near Wellington Drive.

According to Nashville Fire, a locomotive with multiple cars tried to pass an idle train car behind the homes on Freda Villa. While the locomotive successfully passed, the cars attached to it did not, causing a collision with the idle car.

Eight train cars were derailed as a result. One of the cars crashed into an empty storage building.

A sealed tanker carrying ethanol landed in a resident's yard. Those who live in the immediate area are evacuating until there is no danger of the flammable material.

CSX has taken over the scene from NFD.

No injuries were reported.

