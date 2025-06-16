Multiple weather-related incidents across the region impacted traffic this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are a number of weather-related incidents that happened across the region this weekend.
According to Smokey Barn News, in the 700 block of Bowling Branch Rd, near White House there were multiple vehicles stranded in rapidly rising water, with reports of people trapped inside.
In Robertson County there were also several crashes reported along I-65 due to weather.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
