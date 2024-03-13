Muralist returns art to WWII aircraft under restoration

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scope out some murals or stop by a museum and you know this; we have some amazing artists in middle Tennessee. One of them has just taken on an adventure steeped in history. It's unlike any of her other projects.

"The pieces I get the most passionate about are obviously when the person hiring me has the same passion and excitement," said muralist Kim Radford.

There's a pretty good chance you've seen a piece created by Kim. She did the famous Dolly Parton mural on the side of The 5 Spot.

"Why someone hires Kim Radford to paint a mural is it pushes the colors a little brighter," she explained.

Wednesday, Kim was working with a new canvas for the very first time.

"I have never been asked to paint on an airplane before," she laughed.

Kim was at Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma. What she was working on is a longtime project of museum member and volunteer Les Marsh.

"This was an AT-11 Beechcraft Advanced Trainer," he explained, standing next to the craft. It trained Bombadiers, and navigators were also trained in this craft here."

Les has traced back the World War II-era history of this craft to what was then-called Williams Field in Arizona. He believes that was around 1942, and it was in Big Spring, Texas the next year.

"It sat in a salvage yard for almost 30 years in Colorado and really suffered," Les continued. "Every time I'd come through and see this thing sitting here, I'd feel sorry for it. I've often wondered if it could talk, the stories it could tell."

In a long, continuing story of this craft's restoration, Kim's playing her part by returning to the craft some key details. Kim completed a recreation of the nose art on the plane.

"It's really cool, the historical context of it, labeling a plane to build morale," she said. "This element of this restoration really matters. It's meaningful to me to be a part of."

"That adds such a personal touch to an aircraft," said Les. "After 80 years, it's come back around."