Murder and the mental health system: How a Nashville homicide reflects a break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of Kenneth Beach — accused of murdering his friend Josue Chirino — spoke out, saying that the tragedy could have been avoided if the mental health system had provided the necessary intervention.

Beach's family says that he had been struggling with mental health challenges, and despite their efforts to seek assistance, the system fell short.

Dr. Keith Caruso, an expert in mental health, asserts that given Beach's mental illness and previous criminal history, he should have been admitted to a treatment facility.

Dr. Caruso said that individuals deemed "dangerous" post-treatment should be placed in mandatory outpatient care indefinitely to mitigate potential risks.

"Certainly, someone like that should be in mandatory outpatient treatment indefinitely. And if they're missing their appointments, someone should be calling the police and getting them in for continued treatment," said Dr. Caruso.

Beach's criminal history reveals that he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for an attempted murder charge in 2004. Following the court's decision, Beach underwent a 90-day treatment program. He was in a mandated outpatient treatment program, but only until 2011.

However, Dr. Caruso argues that Beach should have received more extended treatment.

The 39-year-old was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, and Depression, according to his family. They claim that Beach had been in a manic state for three months leading up to the tragic incident.

His wife took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Monday, where he spent the night. Subsequently, Beach's mother attempted to secure help at Centerstone on Wednesday.

However, because Beach asserted that he was not a danger to himself, the facility reportedly only scheduled a follow-up appointment for the next day.

On that same night, Beach shot and killed his friend Josue Chirino.

Beach's family is convinced that this could have been prevented if he had been admitted for immediate care.

Dr. Caruso stresses the need for continued outpatient treatment.

"He might have been compliant with his treatment and might have had insight into his illness. But then the question is, in terms of what's the follow-up, what's the aftercare, and that may be that he was completed? It was a totally good decision to discharge him when he was discharged. But was he lost to follow up," Dr. Caruso said.