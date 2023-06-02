Murder suspect on Nashville's 'Most Wanted' list arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect on Metro Nashville Police Department's "Most Wanted" list for a murder in 2022 was arrested Thursday night after a helpful tip from a citizen and coordinated police work revealed his location.

Jamion Wynn, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting death of 52-year-old Ameer Ledall Green on Feb. 16, 2022.

A tip was placed with the Metro police's Warrant Division, claiming they saw Wynn at the same address where Green was shot in the 3700 block of N Natchez Court. Wynn was arrested by detectives with the Violent Crimes division at the home on N Natchez Court. Officers and detectives with South, Midtown and North precincts assisted in the arrest, according to Metro police.

A dispute over money between Green and the three suspects involved in this case is believed to be the motive behind the shooting. The other two suspects who have already been charged with Green's murder are Kevin Bwenge, 24, and William Churchwell, 32.

Churchwell was already in jail for the murder of 40-year-old Charley Marie Koole when he was charged with Green's murder, says Metro police. Koole was found dead inside of a car at 500 Paragon Mills Road on Feb. 22, 2022. Metro police believe Koole was killed and left inside the car on Jan. 15, more than a month prior to her body being discovered.

No additional information concerning Bwenge's involvement in the shooting and eventual arrest was provided by Metro police.

The investigation resulting in Wynn's arrest was led by Sgt. Trevor VonDohlen.