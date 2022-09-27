Murfreesboro apartment shooting suspect, witness sought for questioning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person inside a vehicle who shot a man holding a gun in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon is sought by police, who have a picture of the vehicle the shots were fired from.

The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments located in the 200 block of Indian Park Drive, says the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The Murfreesboro police Criminal Investigations Division team working this case says a man with a gun approached a white Chrysler 200 sedan in the apartment complex parking lot. The person inside the vehicle fired "several" rounds, hitting the victim multiple times.

Two nearby apartments were also struck by bullets during the shooting, but nobody else was injured as a result.

The gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators are attempting to determine a motive and believe the two people involved may have known each other prior to the shooting. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives investigating this shooting would like to talk to the driver of the Chrysler 300 sedan to get their statement about the events leading up to this shooting. They are also looking to make contact with a male teenager who was in the parking lot during the shooting. Both of these subjects of interest should contact Lt. James Abbott at 629-201-5523.

Murfreesboro police are continuing to investigate this shooting.