Murfreesboro assistant district attorney charged with domestic assault

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an assistant district attorney was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigating claims of domestic and aggravated sexual assault.

Quinn Rodriguez, 34, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault, says the TBI.

16th Judicial District Attorney Jennings Jones requested an investigation into Rodriguez, which determined that Rodriguez "brandished a gun" and "threatened to kill" his accuser before striking her "with a weapon" on at least one occasion, according to the TBI.

Rodriguez is an assistant district attorney in the 16th Judicial District.

Rodriguez was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on $10,000 bond and remains in custody at this time.

