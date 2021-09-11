Murfreesboro beauty school teaches kids how to be a cut above the rest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mykke'a Repress always knew she wanted to share her passion for cosmetology with her community, but it wasn't until she opened Motion 44 Hair Salon this summer that she finally found the answer.

"We go over hair coloring so that is foiling, that is basic colors, balayages pretty much all the new trend techniques. Then we do cutting," said Repress. Her students, called "junior beauty artists," range in ages from 6 to 18.

"This particular group that I have here they're definitely very hands-on," said Repress ahead of her Friday evening class. "They dive 100% in. They pick up super quick."

The youth education program is called "Mission Prodigy", where students learn everything from cuts and styles, to makeup and manicures.

Repress said, "so with our Professional Development this is where they learn the business side of how to run a business, how to start a business, the business etiquette."

That includes money management.

"So any time they would like to buy or rent out it's free of course- but if they want to buy or rent out nail polish, makeup, anything extra, they have to pay me in their play money so they can have an idea of this is how renting works, this is how buying works."

In an increasingly competitive industry, Repress said providing children with an early education could help them be a cut above the rest. "When they get older and when they go off in their respective jobs and even in cosmetology schools or barbering schools they already have experience."

Classes run from August to May on Mondays and Fridays, culminating in a showcase for the community at the end of the year.