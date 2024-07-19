Murfreesboro celebrates opening of new skate park and pump track

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The long-awaited dream of the Murfreesboro skating community has finally come true. After years of requests, the city unveiled its brand-new skate park and pump track Friday, marking a significant milestone for local skaters and bikers.

This state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of features for riders of all skill levels. The project — which was greenlit by the Murfreesboro City Council in January — has already drawn a diverse crowd eager to test out the new amenities.

“I mean, we rolled up and we were so surprised. This is more than I’ve ever seen anybody at a skate park,” said James Johnson, a local rider.

The journey to this day began in 2021 when the city conducted a feasibility study to evaluate the need for a skate park and pump track, as well as potential sites for its construction.

The study identified Old Fort Park as the ideal location, envisioning a streetscape-style concrete park complemented by a pump track.

“I've been riding bikes for a long time, and I love independent sports,” Johnson said. “It’s something that helps you grow personally and allows you to see your friends grow too. It’s a lot of fun.”

For many in Murfreesboro, the new park means they no longer have to travel long distances to enjoy their favorite activities.

“It’s so nice to have something this close to home,” said Johnson. “Before, Nashville was the closest place to go, so it’s great to have something this fun right here.”

The Murfreesboro skate park will be open seven days a week from daylight to dusk.