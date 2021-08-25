Murfreesboro City Schools issues temporary mask mandate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Masks will be temporarily required for students and staff in Murfreesboro City Schools.

The school board voted to approve the requirement during Tuesday night's meeting. The district then made the announcement on social media. It will last from Aug. 26 until Sept. 29.

"Based on the rapidly rising cases we are seeing in our schools, we will move to a mask requirement when indoors and social distancing cannot be maintained. This temporary requirement will be observed from Thursday, August 26 through Wednesday, September 29. This decision was voted on by our school board with the support of our MCS leadership team during Tuesday night’s board meeting. Additional details will be added to the school websites and will be emailed to MCS parents by noon tomorrow, Wednesday, August 25."

The MCS is one of a handful of districts that have now issued a temporary mask requirement due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.