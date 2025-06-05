Murfreesboro donut shop creates zebra-themed treats amid county's zebra search

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A legacy donut shop in Murfreesboro is getting creative with the ongoing zebra saga that has captivated Rutherford County residents.

Donut Country, which has been making donuts for more than 40 years, has created a special zebra-striped donut inspired by the elusive zebra that's been on the loose in the area.

"Oh the talk of the town — that would absolutely be the zebra that's on the loose," said Kristy Davis, owner of Donut Country.

The zebra has become something of a local legend in recent days.

"We just hope that the zebra is found sooner than later," Davis said.

While the search continues, Donut Country continues producing their regular favorites like glazed, vanilla cake, and old-fashioned donuts, but now with the special addition of their zebra-striped creation.

"So it's a glazed donut with buttercream icing and a chocolate drizzle," Davis said.

The shop has been making and selling the zebra donuts this week, and they've proven popular with customers.

"People are coming in and I think just because of how the word on the street has just become something that people are aware of, and they're bringing a dozen to work, or to home, or wherever they're going," Davis said.

The team plans to continue making the specialty donut at least through the end of the week, coinciding with a special promotion.

"We will absolutely have them on Friday. You could actually get it for free because it's National Donut Day. So everybody gets a free donut with any purchase," Davis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.