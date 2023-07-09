Murfreesboro family of eight starts over after a fire destroys their home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, Kenny Dunn received a call that changed everything. "I was at work," he said. "I got a phone call from my son Deacon - he called and then my wife called. She said that the house is on fire."

A fire started in the garage of their Murfreesboro home before flames engulfed the roof and made their way through the house.

"I just remember pulling to the edge of the street and the entire road was lined with fire trucks and then it’s just a gut punch, it’s like a thousand gut punches all at once," said Dunn.

Luckily, his wife Tricia and their six children made it out safely, but the home was a total loss.

For now the family of eight is staying at a hotel with the help of insurance. "[We're] fortunate we’re all together, but trying not to drive each other crazy at the same time," laughed Dunn.

He says the family is overwhelmed, not only because of their loss, but also because of the generosity of others. Friends started a GoFundMe for the Dunn's. So far it's raised more than $8,000.

"I can never repay that amount of gratitude and amount of love they’ve shown me and the family," said Dunn.

If it's possible, the Dunn's hope to rebuild and stay in their neighborhood.

"It's just kind of continue one day at a time, keeping your head forward, picking yourself up, dusting yourself off and trying to figure out your next steps," said Dunn.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you are interested in helping the Dunn's, you can view their GoFundMe here.