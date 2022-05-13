Murfreesboro fifth grader finishes 2nd in national golf competition at Augusta

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro boy is turning heads for his abilities and made headlines for his finish in the national Drive, Chip & Putt competition. The competition held at The Masters was founded nearly ten years ago by the biggest organizations in golf as a way to grow the game for America's youth.

Hagen Williams is just 11, but you’d never know it by his demeanor or the quality of his golf shots. Only glimpses of this fifth grader show up from time to time, and you’re reminded how special his golf gifts are at his age.

Hagen is competitive with his dad, Chad Williams, who is the man who got him into golf. Despite being introduced to the game by his father, Hagen's motivation was to beat his dad — similar to Tiger Woods' motivation when he was young. Hagen accomplished that when he was just 7 or 8, and he hardly looked back. But, Chad, with 20 years of golf experience under his belt, is still chasing his son.

"We’re here five, six days a week," Chad said.

And how often is his son, Hagen beating him?

"Five, six days a week," Chad said as he chuckles.

The Williams boys are fresh off a trip to the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

"His first experience at Augusta, you know that’s... 99% of the world, that’s a ticket, a practice round. [But] He’s actually going carry his clubs and hit shots," Chad said.

Hagen's journey to the national Drive, Chip and Putt finals wasn’t easy. To get there, it’s win or go home in his 10 to 11 age division. You hit three drives, three chips, and three putts. Points are accumulated based on your success. Hagen won his local qualifier at Champions Run. Then, wins again at The Grove for the sub-regional. It was on to Quail Hollow, home of the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship and the 2022 President's Cup.

Hagen knew he had a good shot as the scores were tallied. When it was official, the emotions were overwhelming for his parents.

"I don’t know if words can describe it," said Chad.

The Williams were bound for the home of The Masters, Augusta National. The visit came complete with a drive down Magnolia Lane and a dinner before the competition at arguably the greatest course in the world.

Going toe-to-toe with ten of the greatest 10- and 11-year-old junior golfers across the country, while being broadcast on national television might be overwhelming for an 11-year-old, but it wasn't for Hagen, whose calmness is "God-given," according to his dad. Hagen finished second by inches in a game often referred to as "one of inches."

While there was certainly some disappointment, it's about perspective for the Williams family. An embrace off 18 green, a scene where golf greats are immortalized. Like Tiger, one of Hagen's golf idols, who he saw for the first time during the Monday practice round at The Masters.

"It was kind of a dream come true because I’ve always wanted to go to Augusta and see Tiger," said Hagen.

"I watched Tiger hug his dad right there. I watched Tiger hug his son Charlie there. And it was pretty cool for me and my son to stop and hug there," said an emotional Chad.

The eternal bond between father, and son. A game that brought them together. "You know, that’s priceless. It’s something... that you know, everybody doesn't get to experience," Chad said.