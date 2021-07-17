Murfreesboro Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Saturday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a busy morning for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department. They responded to two separate house fires on Saturday morning.

The first incident took place around 9 a.m. where fire crews responded to a house fire which was initially caused by a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Jonquil Court.

Upon arrival, they were informed a dog was still inside the house. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog from inside without injury.

According to the Battalion Chief on the scene, Firefighters were able to help the residents gather personal belongings they needed and place tarps over remaining items to protect from smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The second fire took place around 10:30 a.m. when crews were dispatched to a house kitchen fire at the 2700 block of Sewanee Place.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Residents were home when the fire started but were able to escape without injury.

Neither incident resulted in any injury.

