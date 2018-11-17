Murfreesboro home damaged in fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The garage of a Murfreesboro home was destroyed after a fire Saturday morning.

Murfreesboro Battalion Chief Mark McCluskey said the fire at the home on the 2400 block of Janell Court appears to be accidental, but will be investigated.

According to McCluskey, one of the residents and a friend were home at the time of the fire.

"They heard the smoke alarm going off and actually thought it was part of a movie they were watching, " said McCluskey. "They muted the television and kept hearing the alarm, so they investigated and quickly got outside to call 9-1-1."

The resident was able to get one dog out with them and McCluskey said another ran out the back door, but they were able to get it back as well. No injuries to persons or animals were associated with the incident.

The garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived. It will likely be a total loss and the hallway and utility room off of the garage also received some fire damage. The home received heavy smoke damage throughout.

The family will be displaced, but did not require assistance from the Red Cross.