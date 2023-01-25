Murfreesboro home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a Murfreesboro home Tuesday afternoon.

The Murfreesboro Fire Department was alerted to a house fire in the 5100 block of Cloister Drive around 1:16 p.m., and crews arrived to heavy smoke and visible flames, says public information officer Larry Flowers. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

One person was inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape without injury.

Cloister Drive was closed for hours so firefighters could check the area for hot spots and clear the scene.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office in the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the family displaced by this fire.