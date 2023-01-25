Watch Now
News

Actions

Murfreesboro home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

Cloister Drive House Fire_MFD_1-24-23_WEB.jpeg
Murfreesboro Fire Department
Cloister Drive House Fire_MFD_1-24-23_WEB.jpeg
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 22:47:47-05

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a Murfreesboro home Tuesday afternoon.

The Murfreesboro Fire Department was alerted to a house fire in the 5100 block of Cloister Drive around 1:16 p.m., and crews arrived to heavy smoke and visible flames, says public information officer Larry Flowers. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

One person was inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape without injury.

Cloister Drive was closed for hours so firefighters could check the area for hot spots and clear the scene.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office in the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the family displaced by this fire.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap