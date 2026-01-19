Murfreesboro Home Expo brings contractors and homeowners together to compare options face-to-face

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of home improvement businesses gathered under one roof at the Home Expo in Murfreesboro, giving homeowners a unique opportunity to compare contractors and services face-to-face.

Steve Porter, who helps organize the event, said the competition between vendors benefits consumers.

"Educate yourselves on the projects that you're doing. Do your research, get more than one estimate, and really just don't be afraid to ask questions. This is your home," Porter said.

For vendors like Kennedi Sheets, the expo provided a platform to share money-saving tips with potential customers. She explained that homeowners can make smart upgrades without breaking the budget.

"Instead of closed shelving maybe do open shelving. Once you get into cabinet doors they're a little bit more expensive, but it still looks fantastic," Sheets said.

Joseph Aikens, co-owner of Strata Construction, emphasized that meeting contractors in person offers something online advertisements cannot provide which is trust and accountability.

"If I'm a fly-by-night company, I'm not going to spend the money to be here. You'll see me here year after year. That way people know we're not just going to disappear overnight," Aikens said.

Organizers stressed that comparing multiple options and asking detailed questions can help homeowners avoid costly mistakes on their improvement projects.

