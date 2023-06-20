Murfreesboro implements "impact fees" for developers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — Building in a city on the rise is getting a little more expensive.

The Murfreesboro City Council approved new impact fees starting next month, and homebuyers and developers are paying the cost.

Developers will be charged to help pay for schools, roads, parks and police and fire services.

The fees will go into effect next month.

Murfreesboro Councilman Shawn Wright stated developers may pay them upfront, but the impact fees often get passed on to home buyers. These fees will likely bring in about $9 million every year.

The council has yet to release how much the impact fees will be.