Murfreesboro kicks off first Oaklands Mansion Fall Craft Fair to ring in fall!

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kick fall off right in Murfreesboro at the Inaugural Oaklands Mansion Fall Craft Fair!

On September 7, you can enjoy live music, games, crafts and more!

More than 50 artisans and vendors will be on-hand and the first 100 guests will receive gift bags!

The fair will take place at 901 N Maney Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it's free to attend!

