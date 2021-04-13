Murfreesboro man arrested by FBI on charges relating to US Capitol riot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday morning on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

The Department of Justice said 26-year-old Michael Lee Roche was arrested in his home. He will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair Newbern in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

Details on his charges were not immediately released, however, the Office of the U.S. Attorney released the following photos allegedly of Roche on January 6.

Office of U.S. Attorney Michael Roche

At least 10 Tennesseans have been arrested on charges relating to the riot.