Murfreesboro man arrested for rape of underage girls

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man was arrested Friday following a three-month investigation of sexual activities involving girls between the ages of 11 and 14, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation started after a parent reported information about Spencer Gray, 22, to the sheriff's office.

Six victims have been identified so far. The sheriff's office believes there are more victims.

Gray is accused of communicating on multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram.

Gray faces 53 charges, comprised of one count of rape, nine counts of statutory rape, one count of solicitation of rape of a child, one count of sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor for sexual activities, 26 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 14 counts of solicitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Gray was also indicted for purchasing and giving alcohol to the girls.

Gray was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is being held on a $325,000 bond.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking parents to speak with their children to determine if they had contact with Gray. If contact is confirmed, parents are requested to contact Detective Austin Mobbs at (615) 904-3094 or by email at dmobbs@rcsotn.org. There could be victims outside of Rutherford County.