Murfreesboro man stabbed to death, suspect in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man has been stabbed to death, with the suspect, a roommate of the victim's, arrested, Murfreesboro police said.

27-year-old Ryan Wolcott was found dead by another roommate inside their University Commons condo on Old Lascassas Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wolcott had been stabbed multiple times.

Allister Jennings, 34, was arrested as the suspect in the incident. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Murfreesboro Police Department Allister Jennings

A motive has not yet been determined; however, the investigation continues.

Jennings is held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a bond of $750,000.