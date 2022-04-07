Watch
Murfreesboro man stabbed to death, suspect in custody

Murfreesboro Police Department
Officers at the scene of the University Commons homicide in Murfreesboro.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Apr 07, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man has been stabbed to death, with the suspect, a roommate of the victim's, arrested, Murfreesboro police said.

27-year-old Ryan Wolcott was found dead by another roommate inside their University Commons condo on Old Lascassas Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wolcott had been stabbed multiple times.

Allister Jennings, 34, was arrested as the suspect in the incident. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Allister Jennings.jpg
Allister Jennings

A motive has not yet been determined; however, the investigation continues.

Jennings is held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a bond of $750,000.

