Murfreesboro police: 18-year-old woman shot multiple times while leaving party

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times after leaving a party in Murfreesboro over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the 1540 Place Apartments.

Murfreesboro police said someone fired shots into a vehicle, hitting the woman as she and her friends were trying to leave the party after a fight. The woman, who was in the backseat, was shot multiple times. Friends then drove her to a nearby gas station to flee the gunfire before medics came and took her to the hospital. Murfreesboro police said she is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives investigating the shooting believe the victim was involved in an argument with another woman during the party. Police said another argument happened in the parking lot before the shooting.

The shooter has not yet been identified. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.